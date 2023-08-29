French defender Pavard close to Inter Milan move, Everton sign Portuguese striker

LAST UPDATE | 12 minutes ago
BENJAMIN PAVARD’S TRANSFER to Inter Milan, which had been on hold for the last week, appears to be back on again after Italian media reported on Tuesday that his current club Bayern Munich have finally given their approval.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and the Sky Sport television channel, the French international defender is due to arrive in Milan on Tuesday and his transfer will be made official on Wednesday.
Pavard was the match-winner for France back in March in Dublin when his wonderful strike was the only goal of the game as they defeated Ireland 1-0 in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier. The sides renew acquaintances in Paris next Thursday 7 September.
Inter Milan are expected to pay €30 million for the 27-year-old defender, a sum that could rise to €32 million.
According to the Italian press, the Italian club had given Bayern an ultimatum, which expired at 1300 GMT on Tuesday, to accept or reject their offer.
Pavard, whose contract with Bayern expires in June 2024, has spent seven years in Germany with Stuttgart and then Bayern with whom he won four German league titles and the Champions League in 2020.
Inter, third in Serie A last season and finalists in the Champions League, have started the new campaign with two wins and are third in the table.
Elsewhere Everton have signed Portuguese striker Beto from Udinese for a reported £25.5 million.
The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the Premier League club who have yet to score a goal this season. Beto scored 10 times in 34 appearances in Italy last season.
“It feels good to join Everton. I have always appreciated them as a club,” Beto told Everton TV.
✍️ | We have signed striker Beto from Udinese for an undisclosed fee, the 25-year-old agreeing a four-year contract until the end of June 2027.— Everton (@Everton) August 29, 2023
“When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like, ‘Okay, they want me for real’, so that made the decision easy for me as well. My idol, Samuel Eto’o, played here, too, which makes it even more special.”
The forward becomes the Blues’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Ashley Young, and forwards Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison.
Fulham, meanwhile, announced the signing of Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester for a reported fee of around £15 million.
The Premier League side confirmed the 27-year-old right-back has agreed a contract until 2027, with the option of a further 12 months.
Castagne, who has made 33 senior appearances for Belgium, spent three seasons at Leicester, who were relegated to the Championship in May.
- Additional reporting by AFP