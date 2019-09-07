A star is born: 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win US Open

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Bianca Andreescu is the US Open champion.

The Canadian beat Serena Williams in straight sets, 6-3 7-5, at Flushing Meadows, becoming Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion and also the first teenage Grand Slam winner since 2006.

Once again, Williams was denied her record-equalling 24th Slam title as she suffered her fourth consecutive defeat in the final of a major.

Andreescu, who wasn’t even born when Williams won her first Slam at the 1999 US Open, broke on the very first service game and consolidated with a comfortable hold, a pattern that repeated itself until the Canadian threatened to run away with the opening set.

Serving at 2-4, Williams erased five break points with a combination of aces and booming groundstrokes but Andreescu was knocking on the door once more as the American served to stay in the set.

A forehand winner earned the youngster a set point, and Williams duly her gifted her the opener with another double fault.

Source: Sarah Stier

Andreescu had failed to even reach the main draw the past two years, twice falling in the first qualifying round, and her confidence continued to flow as she surged 2-0 ahead in the second — Williams again doubled-faulting on break point.

The American carved out four opportunities to hit back the following game, benefiting from a huge stroke of luck when a forehand brushed the tape and trickled over to haul herself back on serve.

Undeterred, Andreescu promptly regained the initiative with another break and looked to be marching towards the title when she followed a routine hold by again breaking the Williams serve for a 5-1 lead.

Source: Charles Krupa

Andreescu brought up championship point in the ensuing game, but Williams smacked a forehand winner to stay alive and then rattled off 14 of 17 points to peg her opponent back at 5-5.

The Canadian stemmed the bleeding by holding for 6-5 and an errant Williams backhand handed Andreescu two more shots at the title. Williams saved the first with an ace but Andreescu secured victory on the next with a blistering forehand return.

