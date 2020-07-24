This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 July, 2020
Bielsa's assistant leaves Leeds United to take over at Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan will be replacing Danny Cowley, who was sacked by the Terriers on Sunday.

By Press Association Friday 24 Jul 2020, 1:18 PM
Carlos Corberan at Leeds United.
Image: PA
Image: PA

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE announced the appointment of Leeds United assistant boss Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.

The 37-year-old, who had also been in charge of the U23s at Elland Road, replaces Danny Cowley following his sacking on Sunday. The Terriers have not disclosed details of the Spaniard’s contract.

A club statement read: “Huddersfield is delighted to confirm Carlos Corberan as the club’s new head coach.

“Carlos joins the Terriers from fellow West Yorkshire side Leeds, where he was assistant coach to Marcelo Bielsa as the Whites achieved promotion to the Premier League earlier this month.

“He will be joined at the club by his own assistant coaches who will be announced in due course.”

Corberan joined Leeds in 2017 and continued as U23s boss after being promoted to Bielsa’s first-team set-up the following year.

He guided Leeds U23s to the national Professional Development League title in 2019 and has previously worked as assistant to Manuel Pellegrini and former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde at Villarreal.

Corberan opted to stay at Leeds last summer after being approached to become manager of Spanish third tier side Cultural Leonesa.

Huddersfield dismissed Cowley and brother Nicky Cowley, his assistant, after last Friday’s win against West Bromwich Albion in their final home game had all but assured their Sky Bet Championship safety. First-team coach Mark Hudson and head of performance John Iga have since left the club.

Cowley steered Lincoln City to promotion from the National League and League Two during his three years at the club before replacing Jan Siewert as Huddersfield manager in September last year.

Huddersfield, relegated from the Premier League the previous season, were second from bottom in the table at the time after failing to win any of their first six matches.

Leeds posted an open farewell letter written by Corberan on their Twitter account, in which he pays tribute to Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, director of football Victor Orta and Bielsa.

“Lastly, I would like to say goodbye to the greatest capital of the club: its fans. Every day, every game, every year, showing us unconditional loyalty,” Corberan said.

“I feel immense joy at having done everything I could to get the club back to the category it belongs. I’m absolutely delighted to have achieved the dream I had when I arrived in Leeds, helping the club return to the Premier League.”

