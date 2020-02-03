This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He’s exactly the type of player that we wanted' - Bilic praises Irish international's impact

Callum Robinson enjoyed an eye-catching debut for West Brom.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 3 Feb 2020, 11:35 AM
48 minutes ago 1,771 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4990606
Callum Robinson celebrates.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Callum Robinson celebrates.
Callum Robinson celebrates.
Image: Anthony Devlin

WEST BROM BOSS Slaven Bilic has praised the impact of Callum Robinson, after the Ireland attacker made his debut for the club at the weekend.

The 25-year-old joined the club on loan from Sheffield United during the week, after finding first-team football hard to come by with the Blades.

However, Robinson showed few signs of rustiness, as he made an assist for the opening goal and generally impressed in his side’s 2-0 win over Luton.

The result ended a seven-game winless run for Bilic’s men, and left them top of the Championship, one point ahead of second-place Leeds.

“I was very impressed with his first game,” Bilic said of Robinson, who has won 12 Ireland caps since making his debut against Wales in September 2018. “He is present, he is dangerous and he fits in with the other players.

“Callum was not a gamble. He was on our radar over the summer but he opted to go to the Premier League, which is normal, of course.

“We knew who we were getting. Match fitness was never an issue because he was pretty much involved in Sheffield United’s games and they are a very fit team.

“He can also go by himself either with the ball or when he is linking up with other players on the pitch.

“He’s exactly the type of player that we wanted.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie