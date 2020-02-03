'He’s exactly the type of player that we wanted' - Bilic praises Irish international's impact

WEST BROM BOSS Slaven Bilic has praised the impact of Callum Robinson, after the Ireland attacker made his debut for the club at the weekend.

The 25-year-old joined the club on loan from Sheffield United during the week, after finding first-team football hard to come by with the Blades.

However, Robinson showed few signs of rustiness, as he made an assist for the opening goal and generally impressed in his side’s 2-0 win over Luton.

The result ended a seven-game winless run for Bilic’s men, and left them top of the Championship, one point ahead of second-place Leeds.

“I was very impressed with his first game,” Bilic said of Robinson, who has won 12 Ireland caps since making his debut against Wales in September 2018. “He is present, he is dangerous and he fits in with the other players.

“Callum was not a gamble. He was on our radar over the summer but he opted to go to the Premier League, which is normal, of course.

“We knew who we were getting. Match fitness was never an issue because he was pretty much involved in Sheffield United’s games and they are a very fit team.

“He can also go by himself either with the ball or when he is linking up with other players on the pitch.

“He’s exactly the type of player that we wanted.”