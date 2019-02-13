This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I love those moments': Bill Johnston keen to deliver more crucial deeds for Munster

The 22-year-old is working his way up the pecking order of Munster out-halves.

By John Fallon Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 9:39 AM
10 hours ago 8,950 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4491270

PROMISING MUNSTER NUMBER 10 Bill Johnston is hoping that he has put his injury nightmares behind him as he prepares to push on to deliver on the promise he showed as a teenager.

Bill Johnston Johnston awaits the ball in Newport. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Johnston, who turned 22 last Thursday, inspired Rockwell College to a Munster Schools Senior Cup and was the out-half on the Irish U20 team in 2016 which produced Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Porter and James Ryan.

A shoulder injury, sustained in the first half of what turned out to be the first win by a men’s Irish side over New Zealand, unfortunately prevented him from a larger role in that team’s run to the World Rugby U20 Championship final.

The Clonmel native was underage for the tournament again the following year in Georgia, but he missed it through a fractured fibula picked up helping a Munster A side who went on to win the B&I Cup.

Johnston has taken the injury blows in his stride and having made his debut off the bench against Zebre two years ago, he made his first start away to the Cheetahs and was again the selected to start at out-half against Zebre and the Dragons. He showed impressive mettle too, when coming off the bench to secure a losing bonus point with a late penalty in Ravenhill.

Bill Johnston kicks a penalty Johnston kicking a late penalty against Ulster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Now he is poised to start his first home match when Munster take on the Cheetahs in Cork on Friday and he can’t wait for it.

“I had a few injuries early on, like everyone seems to do some time in their careers, but I’ve had a clean bill of health for nearly two seasons now and feel that those days are behind me,” said Johnston. “It’s great to be playing and training and developing every week.

When you’re not on the pitch actively, you don’t get the same exposure but at the moment I’m on the curve that I want to be on.  It’s up to me to take the chances when they come my way.”

Competition for the 10 shirt could not have been more daunting at the start of the season with the arrival of Joey Carbery intensifying the pressure with Tyler Bleyendaal, Ian Keatley and JJ Hanrahan all apparently ahead of Johnston in the pecking order.

Keatley has since departed for London Irish before a summer move to Treviso and Carbery’s international duties have also created an opening which the Tipperary man hopes to seize.

“I was one of four or five out-halves and I was very aware of that. I knew my chances would be limited but also that everyone couldn’t be happy every week.

“Representing the A team in the Celtic Cup became my aim.  I kind of took a leadership role there and that was great for my confidence that I had to lead my team-mates and be a leader for that team.

Bill Johnston Johnston in training in UL this week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“That helped my experience and that exposure helped me to move on again.  Then I got a few opportunities in the league that I was happy with and felt I had a few good games, like against Ulster, and I was happy with my level of performance. Getting the penalty in a hostile environment to get us a losing bonus point up in Ravenhill was big for me.

“I went into that game trying to be as relaxed as I could be and it was an experience I really enjoyed.  It’s not every day that a 21-year-old gets the chance to play in front of that many people. 

“When I came on, I thought I made a good impact and to get that kick at the end was one that kickers pride themselves on when there’s something at stake.  I love those moments.

“I’m kicking on now and once my game time increases my production continues and even increases and that’s the challenge,” he added.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'It's exciting working with these players - the sky's the limit for them'
    Ban on British-trained runners competing in Ireland lifted amid equine flu outbreak
    ENGLAND
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    Ban handed down for 'personal abuse of a player' after homophobic sledging storm

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie