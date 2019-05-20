Ulster announce signing of Munster out-half Johnston

BILL JOHNSTON WILL hope to ignite his career as a first-choice out-half after it was confirmed today that he will leave Munster to join Ulster ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old has had limited opportunities with his native province since making his senior debut in March 2017, and will seek to develop his game under Dan McFarland at Kingspan Stadium from next season.

Johnston is heading north next season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A key member of the Ireland U20 side that reached the U20 World Championship final in 2016, Johnston made just 12 appearances for Munster, while the recruitment of Joey Carbery last summer saw him fall further down the pecking order.

The Tipperary native started just four games for Johann van Graan’s side this term and has sought a new challenge in Belfast, where he will compete with Billy Burns and Johnny McPhillips for the number 10 jersey.

“I’m an ambitious player and this is a great opportunity for me to test myself in an exciting new environment and develop my game under Dan [McFarland] and the other coaches,” he said.

“Ulster has a talented young squad that is hungry for success and it’s an organisation that’s clearly moving in the right direction. That’s something I really want to be part of and I can’t wait to make the move to Belfast and get stuck into pre-season training.”

Johnston is the latest confirmed signing for Ulster ahead of next season, with Leinster and Ireland loosehead prop Jack McGrath, Brumbies and Australia lock Sam Carter, Worcester tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich and Kiwi back Matt Faddes previously announced.

McFarland added: “Bill is a very exciting young prospect who, for a number of reasons, has had limited playing opportunities over the past couple of years. He obviously feels now is the right time for a new challenge in his career and he will bring enthusiasm and unquestionable talent to our squad. We’re confident that he’ll be a really good addition.”

