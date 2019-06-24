Tipperary camogie manager steps down mid-championship due to 'health reasons'

TIPPERARY SENIOR AND intermediate camogie manager Bill Mullaney has stepped down mid-championship due to ‘health reasons’.

After a 2-20 to 1-8 loss to All-Ireland champions Cork on Saturday, news of the Newport-Ballinahinch man’s imminent departure filtered through last night and it was confirmed this morning.

A statement from Tipperary camogie board chairperson Bridget Bourke, as quoted by Tipperary Live, reads as follows:

“Tipperary camogie wishes to acknowledge the services of Bill Mullaney who stepped down as senior/intermediate manager due to health reasons.

We would like to sincerely thank Bill for his tireless work and commitment to Tipperary camogie over the last few years. We wish him good health for the future.

Mullaney took the job ahead of the 2018 season and oversaw a successful All-Ireland senior camogie championship last year in which his side reached the semi-final.

This year, they’ve lost to the Rebels in Group 1 while their opening fixture against Waterford was abandoned following an injury to Premier player Nicole Walsh.

The re-fixed clash with the Déise is pencilled in for a 3pm throw-in on Saturday at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Following that, they travel to Clare on 6 July, host Dublin on 13 July and finish up the round-robin phase with a trip to Meath.

The intermediate side, meanwhile, recorded a brilliant 2-15 to 1-10 win over Wexford at the weekend.

