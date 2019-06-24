This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary camogie manager steps down mid-championship due to 'health reasons'

Bill Mullaney was at the helm of the senior and intermediate sides.

By Emma Duffy Monday 24 Jun 2019, 10:57 AM
52 minutes ago 1,102 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4694962
Former Tipp senior and intermediate manager Bill Mullaney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Former Tipp senior and intermediate manager Bill Mullaney.
Former Tipp senior and intermediate manager Bill Mullaney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TIPPERARY SENIOR AND intermediate camogie manager Bill Mullaney has stepped down mid-championship due to ‘health reasons’.

After a 2-20 to 1-8 loss to All-Ireland champions Cork on Saturday, news of the Newport-Ballinahinch man’s imminent departure filtered through last night and it was confirmed this morning.

A statement from Tipperary camogie board chairperson Bridget Bourke, as quoted by Tipperary Live, reads as follows:

“Tipperary camogie wishes to acknowledge the services of Bill Mullaney who stepped down as senior/intermediate manager due to health reasons.

We would like to sincerely thank Bill for his tireless work and commitment to Tipperary camogie over the last few years. We wish him good health for the future.

Mullaney took the job ahead of the 2018 season and oversaw a successful All-Ireland senior camogie championship last year in which his side reached the semi-final.

This year, they’ve lost to the Rebels in Group 1 while their opening fixture against Waterford was abandoned following an injury to Premier player Nicole Walsh.

The re-fixed clash with the Déise is pencilled in for a 3pm throw-in on Saturday at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Following that, they travel to Clare on 6 July, host Dublin on 13 July and finish up the round-robin phase with a trip to Meath.

The intermediate side, meanwhile, recorded a brilliant 2-15 to 1-10 win over Wexford at the weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie