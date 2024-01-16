Josh Allen stars as Buffalo Bills take down the Pittsburgh Steelers

JOSH ALLEN’S THREE touchdown passes and a 57-yard running touchdown of his own led the Buffalo Bills to a 31-17 playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 27-year-old quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to tight end Dawson Knox to give the Bills an early 14-0 lead.

He then produced a scintillating run through the midfield to the end zone to make it a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and make the game seemingly out of reach for Pittsburgh.

A touchdown before half-time and another in the fourth quarter gave Pittsburgh some hope, but the dagger came in the fourth quarter when Allen found Khalil Shakir and he dodged several would-be tackles to make it a two-touchdown game with six minutes left.

The win for the Bills sets up a mouth-watering match against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round in Buffalo. The number one seed Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans in the other AFC clash.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised past Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the last game of the first round of playoffs.

Mayfield was the standout for Tampa Bay with 337 throwing yards and three touchdown passes to book their spot in the NFC divisional round against the Detroit Lions next week.

Tampa Bay held the Eagles to just one touchdown and a field goal, all coming in the first half, with last year’s Super Bowl runners-up slumping out of the competition.

The Buccaneers took a 16-9 lead into half-time before forcing a safety and scoring two second-half touchdowns.