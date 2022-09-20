Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 September 2022
Advertisement

Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans in home opener

Plus, second-year Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts scored three times to lead the Eagles to victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 792 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5870838
Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after they connected for a touchdown during the second half.
Image: AP/PA Images
Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after they connected for a touchdown during the second half.
Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after they connected for a touchdown during the second half.
Image: AP/PA Images

THE TENNESSEE TITANS have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2012 after a 41-7 pounding by the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York.

Josh Allen marked his side’s home opener with four scoring tosses including three to wide receiver Stefon Diggs as the Bills backed up from their 31-10 victory over the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs, meanwhile had 12 catches for 148 yards, achieving the rare feat of exceeding 100 yards in each of his first two games.

Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen, second from right, after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans

The Bills’ secondary limited the visitors to 182 yards on offence and 12 first downs, while having two sacks and four turnovers themselves.

Allen did not care that the victory was achieved against a side which had beaten Buffalo in each of the past two campaigns.

He said after the game: “It doesn’t matter who it’s against. Like, that’s a good team that we played. For us to go do that was great.”

The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, defeated the Minnesota Vikings after Jalen Hurts bounced back from a horror outing against the Detroit Lions in which he only completed 18 of his 32 attempted passes.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Accuracy was not an issue for the second-year quarterback on Monday as he hit five receivers on five-for-five passing, going on to record 301 yards through the air in the first half as his side went to the break up 24-7.

Hurts finished with 333 yards and a touchdown courtesy of his arm, while he also collected two rushing touchdown as the score remained the same throughout the second half and the home team improved to 2-0 on the season.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins had a forgettable night on the road, scoring once but also being picked off three times as he completed 27 of 46 passes.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie