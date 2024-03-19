Billy Burns joins Munster as duo extend contracts

BILLY BURNS will join Munster next season, the province have confirmed.

The 29-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Ulster and joins their rivals in the summer on a one-year contract.

Burns has made over 100 appearances for Ulster since signing from Gloucester in 2018 and has won seven Ireland caps since making his debut in 2020.

The out-half was born in Bath but qualifies to represent Ireland through his grandfather.

Meanwhile, John Ryan has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 35-year-old has made over 200 Munster appearances since his debut in 2011.

He also has 24 Ireland caps and picked up a URC winners medal with the province last season.

In addition, Cian Hurley has signed a one-year contract extension, after graduating from the Academy to the senior squad last summer.

The 23-year-old, who can play in the second row and back row, has five senior appearances to date, having recently returned from an Achilles/ankle injury.