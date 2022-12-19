Kerry FC name Billy Dennehy as manager

BILLY DENNEHY HAS been named as Kerry FC manager for the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season.

The former League of Ireland star was originally announced as Director of Football for the club, but Dennehy now takes the reins on the sideline.

Advertisement

“The project has been referred to as the brainchild of the Tralee man, who becomes a first-team manager for the first time in his career,” as a statement from Kerry FC reads.

Dennehy, 35, called time on his playing career in 2018. Having previously been on the books of Sunderland and Accrington Stanley (loan) in England, he had a colourful LOI journey on these shores, representing Derry City, Cork City, Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Limerick. He enjoyed domestic success at Rovers, and donned the green jersey of Ireland up to U23 level.

OUR MANAGER ⚽️⚽️⚽️



It didn't take much convincing!



Our Director of Football Billy Dennehy will take charge of our senior squad in the 2023 SSE Airtricity @LeagueofIreland First Division! pic.twitter.com/pzGeh9iMwT — Kerry Football Club (@KerryFC) December 19, 2022

“I am delighted to be named as the manager of the first team for Kerry FC for 2023,” Dennehy said.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“This has been a project that I have been excited about for a long time and to finally see it coming to fruition is something I am immensely proud of.

“To be named as the manager of Kerry FC is something that means a huge amount to me and my family and although I know it will be a huge challenge I am confident that Kerry FC will be extremely competitive in the 2023 season.”

Kerry FC is ramping up preparations for their debut campaign, which kicks off against Cobh Ramblers at Mounthawk Park on 17 February, with new signings and squad details expected to follow later today.