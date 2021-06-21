Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 21 June 2021
Advertisement

Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19 and ruled out of Croatia clash

Gilmour picked up the man-of-the-match award in Friday’s 0-0 draw against England.

By AFP Monday 21 Jun 2021, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,761 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5472624
Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action against England.
Image: PA
Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action against England.
Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action against England.
Image: PA

CHELSEA MIDFIELDER BILLY Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, dealing a huge blow to Scotland’s hopes of making it beyond the group stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2020.

Gilmour picked up the man-of-the-match award in Friday’s 0-0 draw against England at Wembley in his first international start.

But he will miss Tuesday’s clash against Croatia at Hampden with Scotland needing to win to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

“The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Scottish Football Association said in a statement.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

No other members of the squad have been required to self-isolate as a result of coming into close contact with the 20-year-old at Scotland’s training base in Middlesbrough.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Another Scotland midfielder, John Fleck, was also forced to isolate for 10 days prior to the tournament after testing positive during a training camp in Spain.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie