Monday 1 March 2021
Munster stalwart Billy Holland to retire at the end of the season

The 35-year-old Corkman has made 241 appearances during a career that has spanned 14 seasons.

By Paul Dollery Monday 1 Mar 2021, 5:01 PM
Billy Holland has revealed his retirement plans.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BILLY HOLLAND HAS announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The hugely popular Corkman overtook Ronan O’Gara on Munster’s all-time appearance list when he came off the bench in Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 win against Cardiff Blues.

It was a 241st outing for the 35-year-old lock, whose career has spanned 14 seasons. Only Donncha O’Callaghan (268) has played more games for Munster. 

“I have always been determined to finish my career whilst still playing well and adding value to the jersey each time I get to put it on,” said Holland today.

“To be in a position to call time on such a fantastic experience, on my own terms, is one I am extremely grateful for. I believe the time is right for me, my family and for Munster Rugby to hang up my boots.

“I don’t want to reflect too much on the incredible journey just yet, as right now my focus is on performing to the best of my ability every time I’m handed that cherished red shirt. I am excited to help Munster continue to move forward and achieve our potential for the rest of the season.”

After coming through the Munster academy, Holland made his senior debut against Scarlets in 2007. He was capped by Ireland in the October 2016 win against Canada. 

“I only just said it recently: Billy will go down as a Munster legend in the history of the club, and rightly so,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

“We all know the incredible character he is and how hard he works behind the scenes, always getting the job done. He has given his all to the jersey and all I can do is thank him for his service and commitment to Munster Rugby.

“We won’t dwell on it too much now, as ever the professional, Billy still has a job to do, helping to lead an ambitious group at this time.”

