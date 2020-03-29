This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 29 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Billy Joe Saunders says sorry for clip giving 'advice' on hitting women

The 30-year-old was working out on a punch bag in a barn.

By Press Association Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 9:44 AM
23 minutes ago 745 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5061106
Billy Joe Saunders.
Image: Mike Egerton
Billy Joe Saunders.
Billy Joe Saunders.
Image: Mike Egerton

WBO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT champion Billy Joe Saunders has apologised after a video emerged of him giving advice to men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage showed the 30-year-old, who retained his title by beating Argentinian Marcelo Esteban Coceres in a technical knock out in Los Angeles last November, working out on a punch bag in a barn.

During the video, Saunders talked about how to react if “your old woman is giving you mouth” and “she’s coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face”.

The boxer talked about how to “hit her on the chin” and then “finish her off” as he demonstrated on the punch bag.

Following a fierce backlash on social media, Saunders apologised if he “offended any women”.

“I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself,” Saunders said in a post on Twitter.

“I have a Daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be end well . Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed x”.

Saunders had been scheduled to fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, but the contest was postponed due to the pandemic.

Last week, Saunders had posted a video message clarification statement on his social media account after it emerged he made a call to an airline claiming concerns over a potential coronavirus infection.

As a result, coach Ben Davison and fellow boxer Josh Taylor were removed from a flight.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie