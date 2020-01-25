This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over €300,000 raised after Billy and Lanlih Holland's emotional Late Late Show interview

The couple’s baby Emmeline passed away last year.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 8,554 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979556
Lanlih and Billy Holland on the Late Late Show last night.
ALMOST 9,000 PEOPLE have contributed to a fundraiser in honour of Emmeline Holland, who passed away at six-months-old in May last year. 

Emmeline’s parents, Lanlih and Munster Rugby star Billy, spoke candidly in an emotional Late Late Show interview with Ryan Tubridy last night.  

Born in November 2018, Emmeline was diagnosed with a heart defect. 

“We got to Crumlin and she had a minor heart surgery,” said Billy Holland, “it was a massive thing for Emmeline, was she strong enough to go through surgery? And she did, she had it, she got through it and csame through the far end of it, the biggest hurdle she had to get over.

“It was an incredible feeling for us and we were incredibly nervous going into that – she was five months old.

“About a week later we were due to go home, we had our bags packed and the night before she took a turn the night before. She went into ICU from there and 10 days later she died in Lanlih’s arms. It was just the rawest emotion imaginable, it’s impossible to put into words to be honest with you.”

The family have now launched a campaign to raise funds for the families of sick children and to support Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Cork University Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.  

You can contribute to the Brave Like Emmeline fundraiser here>

