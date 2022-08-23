Membership : Access or Sign Up
Billy Lee steps down as Limerick senior football manager after six years

Limerick GAA thank Lee for ‘enormous effort and the success he has delivered’.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM
33 minutes ago 499 Views 0 Comments
Billy Lee can reflect on a successful stint at the Limerick football helm.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

BILLY LEE HAS stepped down as Limerick senior football manager after six years in charge.

Lee, previously one of the longest-serving managers in the game, first took charge ahead of the 2017 season. That first campaign culminated in a mid-table Division 4 finish and defeat in their two championship games.

Lee oversaw promotion to Division 2, a Munster final appearance and championship wins over Clare and Tipperary in 2022, ultimately his final season in the hot-seat. 

A statement from Limerick GAA this morning reads: “Limerick GAA wish to confirm that Billy Lee has stepped down from his role as Limerick senior football manager with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Billy for his enormous effort and the success he has delivered over the past six seasons winning the Division 4 National Football League title, the McGrath Cup, gaining promotion to Division Two in the National Football League and reaching this year’s Munster Senior Football Final.

“We also acknowledge the previous roles he held within the football academy and the various selectorial positions he held within our underage teams over the years.”

Newcastle West man Lee went on to thank his family, management team, panel of players, county board and committee, the Limerick supporters and the media “for their support during his tenure”.

John Cregan, Chairperson Limerick County Board said: “I would like to thank Billy for his contribution to Limerick football over the past six seasons and the success associated with him at the helm of our flag ship football team. I wish Billy and his family every success into the future.”

“On behalf of everyone in Limerick Football, we express our gratitude to Billy for his contribution to Limerick Football as a player, coach, selector, and Manager,” Gerry Philips, Chairperson Limerick Football Development Committee, added.

“We wish him well going forward”.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

