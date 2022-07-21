Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 21 July 2022
Billy O'Loughlin steps down as Longford manager after one season

The Laois native has cited work commitments in the USA as his reason for departing the role.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 8:16 AM
1 hour ago 841 Views 0 Comments
Billy O'Loughlin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BILLY O’LOUGHLIN has stepped down as manager of the Longford footballers after one season in charge.

The Laois native informed the Longford county board of his decision last night, citing a change in work schedule which requires more travel for him to the USA. O’Loughlin departs after a season in which he helped Longford retain their Division 3 status. In the championship, they lost out to Westmeath in the Leinster competition before suffering defeat to Fermanagh in the Tailteann Cup.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to step down in my role as Longford senior football manager,” O’Loughlin explained in a statement released by Longford GAA.

“Due to my work commitments in the States over the past few months, and into the autumn, I am no longer in a position to give the role my undivided attention.

“Retaining Division 3 status was our first main objective and with the introduction of so many new, young and talented players to the senior panel and with wins against Westmeath and Laois along the way we managed to achieve this.

“I have every confidence that these young players will build on the great work that was done in 2022. I hope that the progress we made can be added to by the new management team and I wish them every success for 2023.”

Following his decision, the Longford county board thanked O’Loughlin for his services and praised the level of professionalism which he brought to the role.

“Billy and his backroom team have brought a new level of professionalism to our County Team setup and but for a couple of results over the course of the Allianz Football League Division 3 campaign would have been in the hunt for promotion,” a county board statement read.

“Over his short tenure, Billy gave many young players their first foray at senior inter-county level and he can take pride in the fact that he has successfully moulded a number of these players to senior ranks from where they will become leaders of future teams.”

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

