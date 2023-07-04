Laois searching for new manager after Billy Sheehan departs

LAOIS ARE ON the lookout for a new senior football manager after Billy Sheehan’s decision to step down was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Following a 22-point defeat to Down in the semi-final of the Tailteann Cup last month, a planned review between Sheehan and county board about whether to extend his tenure to a third season resulted in a parting of the ways.

“Outgoing Laois senior football manager Billy Sheehan has informed Laois GAA officials following his review meeting that he is stepping down from his position,” a statement read.

“Laois GAA would like to thank Billy and his backroom team for their commitment and work with this panel for the past two years and wish them well for the future.

“Laois GAA will now establish an appointments committee to source a new football manager for the coming season.”

There was some signs of progress in the latter stages of the Tailteann Cup with wins over Fermanagh and Limerick following draws with London and Offaly.

There had also been victory over Wexford in the Leinster championship but a 4-20 to 2-9 mauling at the hands of Dublin followed.

And it was another hammering in the last four of the Tailteann Cup in Croke Park that put paid to Sheehan’s time in charge.