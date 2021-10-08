Another Kerry native is set to take charge of the Laois senior footballers

BILLY SHEEHAN IS set to be appointed as the new Laois senior football boss.

Laois Today report that the Kerry native and former O’Moore county player is in line to fill the vacancy left by Mike Quirke for 2022.

Sheehan would follow a long line of Kingdom figures to manage Laois, becoming the third in-a-row after Quirke and John Sugrue.

Reports from within the county are that Sheehan’s name, and those of his management team, will be put forward to the Laois County Board Executive, with formal ratification expected at a meeting on Monday, 18 October.

Sheehan played for Laois from 2005 and 2015, establishing himself as a real leader for the county. He has also played club football for Emo, St Jude’s in Dublin, and most recently, Clare side Cratloe; working under Colm Collins there, and reaching the county final in 2020.

Sheehan in action for Laois in 2015. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He has also enjoyed a fruitful coaching career, involved with UCD, the Laois ladies footballers, various club teams from Ballyroan-Abbey (Laois) and Palatine (Carlow), and inter-county set-ups in Cork (2016 and 2017) and Offaly (2018).

The Laois hot-seat has been empty since Quirke stepped down in early July after two seasons in charge. While he steered them to dramatic Division 2 survival in 2020, the county couldn’t avoid the drop in 2021.

After a championship win over Lonford and loss to eventual All-Ireland champions Dublin last season, they lost all of their league and championship games this year.

Westmeath ended their season in the Leinster quarter-final.

