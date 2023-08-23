Billy Vunipola joins Owen Farrell in being banned for start of World Cup

ENGLAND’S BILLY VUNIPOLA has joined captain Owen Farrell in being banned for the start of next month’s Rugby World Cup after receiving a three-week suspension for his red card in a warm-up match against Ireland, officials announced today.

Vunipola was initially sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle on Andrew Porter during Saturday’s 29-10 defeat in Dublin, but the offence was upgraded to a red by the bunker review system.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Billy Vunipola makes contact to the head of Andrew Porter. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

An independent disciplinary hearing reduced the entry-level ban of six weeks to three because of mitigating factors and Vunipola, the only specialist No 8 in England’s World Cup squad, will have another week removed if he attends World Rugby’s “tackle school”.

Tackle school – officially named the ‘coaching intervention programme’ – is allowed to be taken just once in each player’s career and is intended to modify the specific techniques and technical issues that lead to illegal hits.

The Saracens back-row is now ruled out of England’s final warm-up fixture against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday and their key tournament opener against Argentina on 9 September.

The decision comes the morning after Farrell was given a four-match ban for his dangerous tackle on Wales flanker Taine Basham on August 12 and is another grave setback for England head coach Steve Borthwick.

