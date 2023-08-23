Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Paul Williams shows a red card to Billy Vunipola.
# High tackle
Billy Vunipola joins Owen Farrell in being banned for start of World Cup
Only specialist No 8 in England squad to miss Argentina game.
1 hour ago

ENGLAND’S BILLY VUNIPOLA has joined captain Owen Farrell in being banned for the start of next month’s Rugby World Cup after receiving a three-week suspension for his red card in a warm-up match against Ireland, officials announced today.

Vunipola was initially sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle on Andrew Porter during Saturday’s 29-10 defeat in Dublin, but the offence was upgraded to a red by the bunker review system.

billy-vunipola-makes-contact-to-the-head-of-andrew-porter-resulting-in-a-red-card Dan Sheridan / INPHO Billy Vunipola makes contact to the head of Andrew Porter. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

An independent disciplinary hearing reduced the entry-level ban of six weeks to three because of mitigating factors and Vunipola, the only specialist No 8 in England’s World Cup squad, will have another week removed if he attends World Rugby’s “tackle school”.

Tackle school – officially named the ‘coaching intervention programme’ – is allowed to be taken just once in each player’s career and is intended to modify the specific techniques and technical issues that lead to illegal hits.

The Saracens back-row is now ruled out of England’s final warm-up fixture against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday and their key tournament opener against Argentina on 9 September.

The decision comes the morning after Farrell was given a four-match ban for his dangerous tackle on Wales flanker Taine Basham on August 12 and is another grave setback for England head coach Steve Borthwick.

– © AFP 2023

