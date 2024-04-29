England rugby star Billy Vunipola arrested in Majorca - reports

ENGLAND RUGBY STAR Billy Vunipola has been arrested following an alleged violent incident in Majorca, local reports have said.

Vunipola’s domestic club Saracens tweeted to say it was aware of an incident involving the player and would be dealing with the matter internally.

Local reports suggest he appeared in court on Sunday and has since been released on bail pending an ongoing investigation.

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France – although nothing has been confirmed.

The player made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night. The club are not scheduled to play again until 11 May.