This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 8 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vunipola says he let down England at World Cup and hopes for better relationship with brother

Billy Vunipola admitted he ‘affected the chemistry’ of the England team during their run to the final in Japan.

By Press Association Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 11:59 AM
3 minutes ago 56 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5170981
England's Billy Vunipola during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
Image: Ashley Western
England's Billy Vunipola during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
England's Billy Vunipola during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
Image: Ashley Western

BILLY VUNIPOLA BELIEVES he let down England at the World Cup and has even failed to offer enough support to brother Mako.

The Saracens number eight has revealed he used the coronavirus lockdown for “self-reflection”, and now wants to make up for lost time with team-mates and family.

Vunipola revealed he has spoken to members of England’s World Cup squad over several “personal” issues, saying only that his “head was in the clouds” for parts of Japan 2019.

England thumped double defending champions New Zealand 19-7 in the semi-finals only to be stung 32-12 by South Africa in the final.

Vunipola has now admitted to several shortcomings in his personal conduct – and also conceded he has been at pains to improve his relationship with brother and England and Saracens team-mate Mako.

“I always looked to blame someone else or something else and I finally realised, when I spoke to my parents, that I need to take ownership,” said Vunipola.

“Those guys never lie to me. It was hard to look at myself and it took a while, maybe two or three weeks to think.

“It took me a while to realise that my parents are right, basically 100 per cent of the time. It just took me longer.

“My head was in the clouds and I didn’t want to take ownership for things that I did.

“It’s hard to admit it sometimes and tell people around you that you are wrong.

“There were things that happened in the vicinity of the team when we were away (in Japan) and I have talked to people that I guess it affected and that was personal between me and them, and them and me.

“I would like to keep it that way. But the people I needed to talk to I talked to about it.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I did a lot of self-reflection after the World Cup and during this Covid period.

“It’s things I could have done better and things that affected the chemistry of the team.

“It’s been a great thing to reflect on. As I said, my head was in the clouds, that’s all I’m willing to share.”

Asked if he had discussed any of his concerns with brother Mako, Billy Vunipola said he had admitted to his sibling that he had not offered enough support in the past.

“I definitely hope I can have a better relationship with my brother now,” said Vunipola.

“What kind of happened before was a lot of negativity, we were very competitive with each other.

“But maybe we didn’t support each other as best we could, and that is definitely something I felt I didn’t do for my brother.

“I didn’t support him when he was in a bad spot with injuries and that talk kind of improved our relationship and hopefully we can keep going that way.

“I think he can see that there is change in me. We talk a lot more, me and my brother; I think before him and me didn’t really get on and that was my fault because I would never make the effort.

“I would never listen to him because I thought I knew what was going on.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie