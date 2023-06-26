Advertisement
Adam Davy/PA Billy Vunipola is hopeful of being fit for the Rugby World Cup.
# Fitness Race
Billy Vunipola hopes to be fit for England World Cup squad despite knee operation
England coach Steve Borthwick named a 36-strong squad for a training camp this week.
15 minutes ago

BILLY VUNIPOLA HAS undergone a minor operation on his injured knee but expects to be fit for the Rugby World Cup.

The England forward remains with a 36-player squad named by head coach Steve Borthwick for their third World Cup training camp in London.

“The medical team are positive about my prospects and I understand exactly what needs to be done over the next few weeks,” said Vunipola.

The line-up is the same as last week’s camp with the exception of Will Joseph and Beno Obano, who both miss out. Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker all remain in the camp while they continue their rehabilitation from injury.

Players from Premiership finalists Sale and Saracens have not been included.

England will take on Wales in Cardiff on 5 August, with Borthwick due to name his 33-strong squad for the World Cup in France two days later.

England Rugby World Cup training squad

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), D Care (Harlequins), J Cokanasiga (Bath), F Dingwall (Northampton), T Freeman (Northampton), J Marchant (Harlequins), J May (Gloucester), A Mitchell (Northampton), C Murley (Harlequins), G Porter (Leicester), H Slade (Exeter), F Smith (Northampton), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), J Van Poortvliet (Leicester), A Watson (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester).

Forwards: J Blamire (Newcastle), D Cole (Leicester), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), T Dunn (Bath), C Ewels (Bath), E Genge (Bristol), J Heyes (Leicester), T Hill (Bath), C Lawes (Northampton), L Ludlam (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), G Martin (Leicester), Z Mercer (Montpellier), T Pearson (London Irish), V Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester), D Ribbans (Northampton), K Sinckler (Bristol), W Stuart (Bath), S Underhill (Bath).

Press Association
