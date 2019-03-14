This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was punched by a Birmingham fan during Sunday’s ‘second city’ derby.

By AFP Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 7:31 PM
34 minutes ago 470 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4542952
Aston Villa players swarm around Jack Grealish after he is punched by a fan.
Image: Nick Potts
Aston Villa players swarm around Jack Grealish after he is punched by a fan.
Aston Villa players swarm around Jack Grealish after he is punched by a fan.
Image: Nick Potts

BIRMINGHAM AND ARSENAL have been charged by the FA after separate pitch invasions that included the shocking attack on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Birmingham were hit with a charge of failing to ensure fans conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Championship fixture against bitter rivals Aston Villa on Sunday.

Villa captain Jack Grealish was punched and knocked to the turf by a Birmingham fan in the ninth minute of Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Blues in the ‘second city’ derby at St Andrew’s.

“Birmingham City FC has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E20 (a) and (b),” an FA statement said.

“It is alleged the club failed to ensure that its spectator[s] conducted themselves in an orderly fashion; refrained from improper or violent conduct and refrained from encroaching onto the pitch during the EFL Championship fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday.”

Birmingham fan Paul Mitchell, 27, was subsequently jailed for 14 weeks for his attack on Grealish after pleading guilty to assault and invading the pitch.

Birmingham City v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship - St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium Birmingham fan Paul Mitchell was subsequently jailed for his attack on Grealish. Source: EMPICS Sport

He was also banned from all football stadiums for 10 years by Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, while Blues imposed a lifetime ban from their fixtures.

Arsenal were also charged in connection with an incident in which a spectator ran on to the pitch during Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester United.

After Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a 2-0 victory with his second-half penalty, the fan barged past United defender Chris Smalling.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with common assault and bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

The Gunners were hit with the same charge. Both clubs have until next Friday 22 March to respond to the charges.

© – AFP 2018

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Cardiff cauldron is Beirne's opportunity to force his way into World Cup plans
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    CHELTENHAM
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    Paul Scholes departs as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    ENGLAND
    Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England
    Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Eddie Jones makes four changes to England team to face Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie