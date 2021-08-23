Membership : Access or Sign Up
Birmingham City announce departure of Irish international Ruesha Littlejohn

The 31-year-old midfielder joined the club last January after a spell at Leicester City.

By Paul Dollery Monday 23 Aug 2021, 6:41 PM
27 minutes ago 312 Views 0 Comments
Ruesha Littlejohn under pressure from Ireland team-mate Megan Connolly while making her Birmingham City debut against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Image: PA
Ruesha Littlejohn under pressure from Ireland team-mate Megan Connolly while making her Birmingham City debut against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Image: PA

RUESHA LITTLEJOHN LOOKS set for a fresh start at club level after parting company with Birmingham City.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Women’s Super League side last January following a spell at Leicester City.

She went on to make 11 appearances, with the club announcing in June that the midfielder had been offered a new contract.

However, Littlejohn is in line to continue her career elsewhere after Birmingham City announced her departure in a brief statement issued this afternoon. 

It reads: “Blues can confirm Ruesha Littlejohn has left the club. We would like to thank Ruesha for her efforts, and wish her the very best for the future.”

Littlejohn has featured prominently for Ireland since Vera Pauw’s reign as manager began in October 2019.

Having not played a competitive game for the Girls in Green for nearly two years, the 31-year-old midfielder was recalled and made five consecutive starts during the recent European Championship qualification campaign.

