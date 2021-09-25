Disappointment for Birmingham City's Irish contingent after another top-flight defeat

Louise Quinn battling for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match.

Louise Quinn battling for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match.

BIRMINGHAM CITY’S SEVEN-STRONG Irish contingent were all involved in the matchday squad but their FA Women’s Super League [WSL] clash with Everton today ended in disappointment.

The Blues were defeated 3-1 in the only women’s top-flight clash of the day, with Courtney Brosnan — Ireland’s goalkeeper for the Girls In Green’s midweek friendly win over Australia — on the Toffees’ bench at Walton Hall Park.

Everton struck first through German star Leonie Maier in the 13th minute, before Ireland’s newest international Lucy Quinn helped Birmingham draw level just after the half-hour mark.

Southampton-born attacker Quinn, who enjoyed a dream debut for Vera Pauw’s side against the Matildas, provided the assist as Jade Pennock levelled matters.

But second-half goals from Hanna Bennison and Rikke Sevecke handed Everton all three points and condemned Birmingham to another defeat. The Blues remain rooted to the bottom of the WSL, with zero points from their three games so far.

Source: WSL.

Quinn, captain Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott all started for the side today, with Scott withdrawn after the hour-mark. Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle were introduced around that point, with goalkeeper Marie Hourihan on the bench.

With 11 Irish internationals in the league in total, more will be in action tomorrow.

