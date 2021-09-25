Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 25 September 2021
Advertisement

Disappointment for Birmingham City's Irish contingent after another top-flight defeat

Lucy Quinn popped up with an assist, but the Blues fell to Courtney Brosnan’s Everton.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 2:21 PM
24 minutes ago 420 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5558151
Louise Quinn battling for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match.
Image: PA
Louise Quinn battling for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match.
Louise Quinn battling for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match.
Image: PA

BIRMINGHAM CITY’S SEVEN-STRONG Irish contingent were all involved in the matchday squad but their FA Women’s Super League [WSL] clash with Everton today ended in disappointment.

The Blues were defeated 3-1 in the only women’s top-flight clash of the day, with Courtney Brosnan — Ireland’s goalkeeper for the Girls In Green’s midweek friendly win over Australia — on the Toffees’ bench at Walton Hall Park.

Everton struck first through German star Leonie Maier in the 13th minute, before Ireland’s newest international Lucy Quinn helped Birmingham draw level just after the half-hour mark.

Southampton-born attacker Quinn, who enjoyed a dream debut for Vera Pauw’s side against the Matildas, provided the assist as Jade Pennock levelled matters.

But second-half goals from Hanna Bennison and Rikke Sevecke handed Everton all three points and condemned Birmingham to another defeat. The Blues remain rooted to the bottom of the WSL, with zero points from their three games so far.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2021-09-25 at 14.20.06 Source: WSL.

Quinn, captain Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott all started for the side today, with Scott withdrawn after the hour-mark. Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle were introduced around that point, with goalkeeper Marie Hourihan on the bench.

With 11 Irish internationals in the league in total, more will be in action tomorrow.

Sunday’s WSL fixtures

  • Manchester United v Chelsea, 12.30pm
  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa, 2pm
  • Tottenham v Reading, 2pm
  • West Ham v Leicester City, 3pm
  • Arsenal v Manchester City, 6.45pm.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie