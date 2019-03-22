Birmingham City deducted nine points as club is thrust into Championship relegation scrap

Garry Monk's side are now just above the drop zone.

Garry Monk's side are now just above the drop zone.

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE been deducted nine points by the EFL for breaching the Football League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The club’s losses have exceeded £39 million over a three-year period, meaning the Blues were open to a serious penalty.

Birmingham were charged with an official breach last August and pleased guilty. A statement released by the EFL on Friday said that upon hearing representations from both parties, its panel ruled that a nine-point deduction was appropriate.

The points deduction leaves the St Andrew’s club just five points above the relegation zone in the Championship. Garry Monk’s side fall from 13th place into 18th ahead of their meeting with West Brom next Friday night.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: