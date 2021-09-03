Birmingham City snap up Irish duo on eve of new Women's Super League season

Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle were unveiled as Birmingham City players earlier this afternoon.

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE made a double addition to their Irish contingent by bringing in two of the domestic game’s top talents.

The two clubs leading the title charge in the Women’s National League have each lost key players as attackers Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle make the move to England.

Whelan heads to Birmingham from Shelbourne, while Ryan-Doyle bids farewell to Peamount United. Both players have signed one-year contracts.

“I am really excited for the upcoming season and I will do my best to help the team,” said 19-year-old Whelan, who has been a Republic of Ireland senior international since the age of 16.

“I will do everything I can to help us get to where we want to be. It’s a big step-up but I am willing to work hard and give it everything I’ve got.”

Whelan and Ryan-Doyle are both available for Birmingham City’s opener in the Women’s Super League tomorrow, in which Scott Booth’s side will face Tottenham Hotspur.

Ryan-Doyle, 23, who departs as the Women’s National League’s top goalscorer, said: “I am excited to start my professional career at Blues and excited to see where it will take me and how I will progress with my football.

“Scott has told me about his plans for the season and what the team’s ambitions are, which is something that I wanted to be a part of.”

There are now six Irish players on Birmingham City’s books, as the new arrivals link up with Marie Hourihan, Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn and Jamie Finn.