This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Birmingham fan jailed for Jack Grealish attack

Paul Mitchell has been handed a 14-week prison sentence as a result of his actions.

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 4:21 PM
34 minutes ago 5,089 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4535370
A fan is held is held after attacking Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (left).
Image: David Davies
A fan is held is held after attacking Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (left).
A fan is held is held after attacking Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (left).
Image: David Davies

A BIRMINGHAM FAN who punched Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during a highly-charged derby in the English Championship was jailed for 14 weeks and banned from football stadiums for 10 years on Monday.

Grealish was attacked by Paul Mitchell in a shocking incident during Sunday’s clash between the bitter local rivals at St Andrew’s.

Mitchell sprinted onto the pitch in the 10th minute of the derby, punching Grealish from behind and sending him sprawling to the turf.

The 27-year-old was eventually led away by stewards, while the visibly shaken Grealish was able to continue playing and eventually scored Villa’s second-half winner.

On Monday, Mitchell pleaded guilty to assault and invading the pitch when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

As well as his prison sentence and stadium ban, Mitchell was ordered to pay £100 ($130) to Grealish as compensation for the pain, discomfort and shock caused by the assault.

Passing sentence, magistrate Alison Fisher told Mitchell: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable — a view shared by your own football club.

“Mr Grealish has stated that he was shocked and scared and feels lucky that it wasn’t worse. Players such as Mr Grealish are entitled to protection. We have therefore gone outside of our guidelines in the interests of justice.”

Birmingham welcomed Mitchell’s sentencing and confirmed he has been banned from their stadium, and from buying tickets for away games, for life.

Another Birmingham fan who tweeted abuse at Grealish has also been banned.

Birmingham City Football Club welcomes the sentence handed down to Paul Mitchell by Birmingham magistrates today. What he did was unacceptable and has no place in football,” a club statement read.

“The club can confirm that Mr Mitchell is banned from our home ground, the St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium, for life. And nor will he have access to purchase tickets for away games involving Birmingham City Football Club, or have tickets purchased on his behalf.

“The club has also banned another supporter for life for a series of vile and malicious tweets on social media, relating to Jack Grealish and his family.

“The individual in question remains the subject of an ongoing investigation by West Midlands Police.

“Birmingham City FC rejects all forms of anti-social behaviour. We will not tolerate the kind of incidents we have seen during and since Sunday’s derby fixture against Aston Villa Football Club.”

© AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Scotland lose their first-choice back three for trip to Twickenham
    Scotland lose their first-choice back three for trip to Twickenham
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Set-play or open play: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie