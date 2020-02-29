Motion to introduce black card in hurling heavily defeated at Congress

THE BLACK CARD won’t be coming into hurling after the motion was defeated at Congress this morning, with 82% of delegates voting against it.

The controversial motion, which received heavy opposition from players and managers in recent weeks, proposed to introduce a black-card in hurling on a similar basis to which it already applies in football.

The black-card penalty would have been ten minutes in a sin-bin for infractions including a deliberate pull down, trip or collision with an opponent.

Speaking against the motion, Antrim chairman Ciaran McCavana quipped: “This motion is about as acceptable as Joe Brolly on the Sunday Game!”

The GPA’s Seamus Hickey stated that 89% of county players were against the motion, while former president Sean Kelly referenced the opposition of Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody to the introduction of a black card.

“We should be slow to introduce something to hurling that isn’t 100 per cent satisfactory in football at the minute. We should take into account the views of the players,” added Kelly.

The motion proposing for two points to be awarded when a ball is struck over the bar and between the posts in hurling from a sideline cut was also defeated. 77% of delegates voted against it.

“It’s a great skill but it’s one that’s executed by a player completely unchallenged, so we don’t think it should be worth two points,” argued Kilkenny delegate Conor Denieffe.

Elsewhere, an amendment was made to the advanced mark in football which allows the opposition to tackle the player immediately if he wins a mark inside the large or small rectangle and elects to play on.

The motion proposing to extend the duration of adult club matches from 60 minutes to 70 minutes was also defeated.

