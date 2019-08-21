'That was for her' - Ireland defender dedicates first goal in two years to newborn daughter

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DERRICK Williams was the hero for Blackburn Rovers last night, his first goal in two years earning his side a 1-0 win over Hull City in the Championship.

Williams headed home in the 62nd minute at the KCOM Stadium, the cross courtesy of a Stewart Dowling free-kick.

It came as the 26-year-old defender’s first goal since finding the back of the net against MK Dons in League One in August 2017.

And the celebrations afterwards showed just how much it meant to Williams, who made his international debut in a friendly against France last May.

GOAL FOR BLACKBURN!



Downing sweeps in a delicious ball and Derrick Williams gets up to glance it into the far corner. Lovely header!



Watch live now on Sky Sports Football or follow online here:

Watch all other Championship games on the red button 🔴

He wheeled away with his fists clenched and smiles all around, and there was some thumb-sucking and cradle-rocking as his team-mates surrounded him.

“I should be scoring a lot more so I’m just happy one finally went in,” Williams, who played an integral part in Rovers’ promotion-winning campaign last season, told Sky Sports afterwards. “Hopefully some more can come in.

I had a baby girl about four weeks ago, I’m buzzing and that was for her.

Partnered in the Blackburn defence by Meathman Darragh Lenihan, Williams added on his success in that position and their blooming partnership:

"I had a baby girl about four weeks ago, and I'm buzzing, so that was for her."



Derrick Williams dedicates his first goal in two years to his newborn daughter.



More: https://t.co/sw7V7TYZtD pic.twitter.com/5JugOvpxvj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 20, 2019

“I spoke to the gaffer last season and said, ‘I want to focus all my energy on centre-half now.

“I was getting fed up of switching between left-back and centre-half constantly. I said I want to be the best that I can in one position. Lucky enough, he agreed. I need a lot more work but I feel comfortable in there. I do enjoy it more.”

Another Irish player, Greg Cunningham, was also in the back-line, which has kept clean sheets in the past two games. Next up is recently relegated Cardiff City at home on Saturday.

