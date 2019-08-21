This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'That was for her' - Ireland defender dedicates first goal in two years to newborn daughter

Derrick Williams was the Blackburn hero last night, but he was one of three Irish players in the Championship side’s defence.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 10:06 AM
47 minutes ago
Derrick Williams celebrates scoring last night with Stewart Downing.
Image: Richard Sellers
Derrick Williams celebrates scoring last night with Stewart Downing.
Derrick Williams celebrates scoring last night with Stewart Downing.
Image: Richard Sellers

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DERRICK Williams was the hero for Blackburn Rovers last night, his first goal in two years earning his side a 1-0 win over Hull City in the Championship.

Williams headed home in the 62nd minute at the KCOM Stadium, the cross courtesy of a Stewart Dowling free-kick.

It came as the 26-year-old defender’s first goal since finding the back of the net against MK Dons in League One in August 2017.

And the celebrations afterwards showed just how much it meant to Williams, who made his international debut in a friendly against France last May.

He wheeled away with his fists clenched and smiles all around, and there was some thumb-sucking and cradle-rocking as his team-mates surrounded him.

“I should be scoring a lot more so I’m just happy one finally went in,” Williams, who played an integral part in Rovers’ promotion-winning campaign last season, told Sky Sports afterwards. “Hopefully some more can come in.

I had a baby girl about four weeks ago, I’m buzzing and that was for her.

Partnered in the Blackburn defence by Meathman Darragh Lenihan, Williams added on his success in that position and their blooming partnership: 

“I spoke to the gaffer last season and said, ‘I want to focus all my energy on centre-half now. 

“I was getting fed up of switching between left-back and centre-half constantly. I said I want to be the best that I can in one position. Lucky enough, he agreed. I need a lot more work but I feel comfortable in there. I do enjoy it more.”

Another Irish player, Greg Cunningham, was also in the back-line, which has kept clean sheets in the past two games. Next up is recently relegated Cardiff City at home on Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

