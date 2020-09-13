O'Halloran stars as Blackrock win to reach Cork semi-finals with 0-10 for Kingston in Douglas defeat

Blackrock 1-22

Douglas 0-20

BLACKROCK’S 18-YEAR wait to reach the Cork senior hurling summit has frustrated the traditional market leaders but their journey to correct that continues this season as today they moved within a win of the decider.

A couple of scoring sprees at critical times ignited their charge in today’s quarter-final against neighbour Douglas. The five points that separated the teams at the final whistle was reflective of their control as this game unfolded.

The game represented a personal scoring triumph for a couple of Blackrock forwards who revelled in the space and accuracy of deliveries. Michael O’Halloran has had his involvement curtailed of late due to an ankle injury but he started here and fired over three points inside the first six minutes. That set the tone, by the break he had five from play to his name and he finished with 0-7 in an excellent showing.

Alongside him Alan Connolly was again a reliable free-taker for Blackrock and he critically produced the burst of acceleration to get clear in the 42nd minute before drilling home the only goal of the game.

Douglas had their own marksmen of renown. Shane Kingston was a towering presence and amassed 0-10 between his placed balls and contribution from play. Brian Turnbull struck 0-5 and Alan Cadogan weighed in with three but generally Blackrock’s rearguard marshalled those leading Cork forwards well.

A phase after the break proved a setback for Douglas. They struck five wides inside the first five minutes of the second half, paying the price for not getting their best shooters in position and attempting to land from distance. The wide count read 14-7 in their favour at the finish, a costly trend as they had ten wayward efforts in the second half.

That was significance in a game that began in a frenetic fashion as it quickly threatened to develop into a shootout. It was 0-6 apiece by the 12th minute and they were still deadlocked at the first water break. Then came that first meaningful charge from Blackrock, five points registered without reply between the 22nd and 28th minutes.

Douglas produced a fightback to trail 0-14 to 0-11 and they were only 0-15 to 0-14 adrift by the 39th minute. Blackrock got a grip once more, 1-3 posted on the board to go seven clear by the second water break. That was telling as it gave them something to protect.

They stood firm at the back despite Cadogan grabbing a couple of late points and Kingston lashing in a couple of 20-yard frees in search of a goal that Douglas critically needed.

Scorers for Blackrock: Alan Connolly 1-6 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Michael O’Halloran 0-7, Shane O’Keeffe, Ciaran Cormack 0-2 each, Niall Cashman, Daniel Meaney, David O’Farrell, John O’Sullivan, Tadhg Deasy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Douglas: Shane Kingston 0-10 (0-4f, 0-2 ’65), Brian Turnbull 0-5, Alan Cadogan 0-3, Mark O’Connor, Cian Baldwin 0-1 each.

Blackrock

1. Gavin Connolly

4. Jamie Ryan

7. Stephen Murphy

3. Gary Norberg

2. Richie Laide

5. Cathal Cormack

6. Niall Cashman

8. Daniel Meaney

9. David O’Farrell

14. Shane O’Keeffe

11. Ciaran Cormack

10. Mark O’Keeffe

22. Michael O’Halloran

13. Alan Connolly

12. John O’Sullivan

Subs

24. Tadhg Deasy for Ciaran Cormack (34)

20. John Cashman for O’Farrell (37)

15. Robbie Cotter for Mark O’Keeffe (55)

19. Alan O’Callaghan for Niall Cashman (60)

Douglas

1. Donal Maher

2. Brian O’Neill

3. Conor Kingston

4. Donnacha Murphy

5. Eoin Cadogan

6. Mark Harrington

7. Cillian O’Donovan

8. Cian Baldwin

9. Stephen Moylan

10. Eoin Dolan

11. Shane Kingston

12. Mark O’Connor

14. Conor Russell

13. Alan Cadogan

15. Brian Turnbull

Subs

21. Andy O’Connell for Russell (43)

23. Ross Howell for O’Connor (47)

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada)

