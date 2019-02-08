This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster Senior Schools Cup quarter-final postponed due to outbreak of mumps

Blackrock College and St Michael’s College were due to meet at Donnybrook on Sunday afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 8 Feb 2019, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,913 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4484209

THE LEINSTER SENIOR Schools Cup quarter-final tie between Blackrock College and St Michael’s College, scheduled for this Sunday afternoon, has been postponed due to an outbreak of mumps at Blackrock. 

Leinster Rugby today said the last eight clash set to be played at Donnybrook can not go ahead due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, but the other games down for decision next week will go ahead as planned.

A view of Energia Park Sunday's game at Donnybrook has been postponed until further notice. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The quarter-final between defending champions Blackrock and St Michael’s, the two-time winners, is the standout tie of the round and was due to kick off at 2pm. 

A new date for the game will be confirmed by the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee as soon as possible after consultation with both schools. 

The other quarter-final ties see Gonzaga College face Terenure College at Donnybrook on Tuesday [KO 3pm], a game set to be shown live on FreeSports, while Belvedere College go head-to-head with Newbridge College on Wednesday afternoon.

The final game of the week pits Clongowes Wood College and Vinnie Murray Cup winners, CBC Monkstown, together for a place in the last four.  

Following a tough Six Nations opening defeat to England, Joe Schmidt will look to regroup against a dangerous Scotland side. This week, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to assess the damage of last weekend and look ahead to the clash in Murrayfield:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step
    England make 2 changes to the side that beat Ireland
    France make raft of changes for Six Nations test against England
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    We thought Liverpool had won the league, says City star
    IRELAND
    Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    Two years on, Edinburgh bus debacle still a sore spot for Schmidt
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    SCOTLAND
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    Intercept specialist Stockdale wary of Russell traps
    Injuries bring World Cup to mind as Schmidt seeks flexibility

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie