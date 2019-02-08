Leinster Senior Schools Cup quarter-final postponed due to outbreak of mumps

THE LEINSTER SENIOR Schools Cup quarter-final tie between Blackrock College and St Michael’s College, scheduled for this Sunday afternoon, has been postponed due to an outbreak of mumps at Blackrock.

Leinster Rugby today said the last eight clash set to be played at Donnybrook can not go ahead due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, but the other games down for decision next week will go ahead as planned.

Sunday's game at Donnybrook has been postponed until further notice. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The quarter-final between defending champions Blackrock and St Michael’s, the two-time winners, is the standout tie of the round and was due to kick off at 2pm.

A new date for the game will be confirmed by the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee as soon as possible after consultation with both schools.

The other quarter-final ties see Gonzaga College face Terenure College at Donnybrook on Tuesday [KO 3pm], a game set to be shown live on FreeSports, while Belvedere College go head-to-head with Newbridge College on Wednesday afternoon.

The final game of the week pits Clongowes Wood College and Vinnie Murray Cup winners, CBC Monkstown, together for a place in the last four.

