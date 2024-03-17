Blackrock beat St Michael's to claim 71st Leinster Schools Senior Cup

Blackrock College 28

St Michael’s College 12

BLACKROCK COLLEGE PRODUCED a clinical display against south Dublin rivals St Michael’s College at the RDS this afternoon to get their hands on the Leinster Schools Senior Cup crown for a remarkable 71st time.

Supplementing Niall Smyth’s third consecutive brace in this year’s competition, Michael Walsh and Mark Walsh also grabbed tries as ‘Rock convincingly made amends for their final reversal to first-time winners Gonzaga College 12 months ago.

Twenty points adrift at the midway stage in the proceedings, St Michael’s were much-improved on the restart, but ultimately couldn’t rein in their impressive counterparts.

Starting with six of the players that featured in the 2023 showpiece defeat to Gonzaga, ‘Rock began this game with enormous attacking intent.

The Blackrock team in front of their fans ahead of the game. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

After opting for touch for the second time in quick succession, Justin Vanstone’s charges ultimately broke the deadlock with just under four minutes gone on the clock. Following an excellent catch by Donnacha McGuire off Jack Pollard’s line-out delivery, tighthead prop Smyth drove powerfully over the opposition whitewash for an unconverted try.

This was an early set-back for a Michael’s side that had recorded an impressive 32-0 victory against reigning champions Gonzaga at the semi-final stage of this year’s competition and they suffered a further blow when blindside flanker Joe Elliot was withdrawn through injury in the 15th-minute.

Rock’s Derry Moloney was also forced off moments after making a big break up the right-wing, but this coincided with a successful Conor O’Shaughnessy penalty to leave the Williamstown side eight points in front on 25 minutes.

The pressure on the Michael’s defence was becoming relentless and it came as little surprise when a second ‘Rock try arrived just shy of the half-hour mark. At the end of an extended attacking move, it was left for back-row Michael Walsh to apply the finishing touches from close-range.

Blackrock's Mark Walsh is tackled by Sam Corrigan and Duinn Maguire of St. Michaels. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Now playing with extreme confidence, ‘Rock further enhanced their title prospects before the first half drew to a close. A late inclusion in their starting line-up, Michael’s right-wing Daniel Ryan was sent to the sin-bin in the 33rd minute for a deliberate knock-on as Charlie Molony attempted to pick out Brian O’Flaherty inside the ‘22’.

Rock immediately took advantage of their temporary numerical supremacy as Smyth burst over the line for his second try of the game – and his sixth in the 2024 Senior Cup. While O’Shaughnessy was off-target from the ensuing bonus kick, ‘Rock ultimately brought a commanding 20-0 cushion into the break.

Requiring a strong start to the second period to give themselves a fighting chance at forging a dramatic comeback, Michael’s were on top of possession in the minutes that initially followed the resumption. However, ‘Rock maintained their composure and were in for a fourth try when inside centre Mark Walsh chased down his own block off a Michael’s kick and proceeded to dot down in ruthless style.

Blackrock's Jack Pollard celebrates a try. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Although he couldn’t add the extras to this five-pointer, O’Shaughnessy emphatically split the uprights off a 47th minute penalty to leave ‘Rock 28 points clear moving into the final-quarter.

The final outcome was effectively beyond doubt as a result, but credit must go to Michael’s for the way they continued to battle until the very end of the contest.

Following much persistence, the Ailesbury Road outfit finally opened their account when second row David Walsh touched down at the end of a ‘tap and go’ move with 13 minutes remaining in the action. Replacement scrum-half Chris O’Connor also put Ryan through for a Michael’s try on the stroke of full-time, but this did little to dampen the spirits of the jubilant Blackrock College players, coaches and supporters.

Blackrock College scorers:

Tries – Niall Smyth 2, Michael Walsh, Mark Walsh

Conversions – Conor O’Shaughnessy [1 from 4]

Penalties – Conor O’Shaughnessy [2 from 2]

St Michael’s College scorers:

Tries – David Walsh, Daniel Ryan

Conversions – Ethan Black [1 from 2]

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Charlie Molony; Derry Moloney (Johnny O’Sullivan ’25), Charlie Woodcock, Mark Walsh, Brian O’Flaherty; Conor O’Shaughnessy (Paddy Clancy ’59), Albert Lindner (Luke Coffey ’47); Patrick Moore (Louis Magee ’65), Jack Pollard, Niall Smyth; Thomas Butler (Brian Walsh ’59), Donnacha McGuire; Michael Walsh (Geoffrey Wall ’47), Jack O’Neill, Jack Angulo.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: David Lucey; Daniel Ryan, Ethan Black, Charlie McConnell, Patrick Wood; Joe Quigley (Ben Conry ’47), James Sherwin (Chris O’Connor ’57); Billy O’Donohoe (Edward McLaughlin ’47), Duinn Maguire, Riain Coogan; David Walsh, Frazer McKenna; Joseph Elliot (Myles Berman ’15), Rory Brown, Sam Corrigan.

Referee: Sam Holt.