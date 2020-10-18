BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 18 October 2020
Sharp penalty gives Blades and Fulham their first point of the season

Fulham were unable to hold on for a win and so sit bottom of the early table.

By AFP Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 2:21 PM
19 minutes ago 408 Views No Comments
Sharp hammers home his late penalty.
Image: PA
BILLY SHARP FIRED in an 85th-minute penalty to secure a first point of the season for Sheffield United as Fulham had to settle for opening their account with a a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane.

The London club had taken the lead just eight minutes earlier thanks to Ademola Lookman’s brilliant solo dribble and left-footed finish broke the deadlock

Fulham, though, were unable to hold onto the lead and the draw pins them to the bottom of the Premier League table.

After Aleksandar Mitrovic blasted an earlier Fulham penalty against the bar he was then responsible for the spot kick which brought the Blades level as Var ruled that he fouled Jack Robinson.

- More to follow.

