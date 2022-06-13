Armagh star Mackin set to join AFLW Premiership finalists

2020 ALL-STAR Bláithín Mackin is set to join AFLW side Melbourne, The42 understands.

Mackin, alongside her sister Aimee, has been a pillar of Armagh’s ladies in recent seasons. Two of the Mackin brothers – Connaire and Ciaran –are also part of Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh panel.

It is understood a number of clubs were interested in the versatile footballer.

Melbourne lost out to Adelaide in the 2021 Premiership final. Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick was a standout performer for the Dees last season while Lauren Magee was also on their senior list. Magee confirmed last week she stepped away to focus on her ambitions back home in Ireland.

Mackin is set to become one of a number of new Irish recruits. As previously reported by The42, Galway’s Aine McDonagh is set to join expansion club Hawthorn, Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally is on the verge of joining Fremantle while Cork’s Erika O’Shea and Meath’s Vikki Wall are due to make the move to North Melbourne.

Ahead of the league’s seventh campaign, pre-season started on Monday with the season commencing on August 25-27.