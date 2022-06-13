Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 13 June 2022
Armagh star Mackin set to join AFLW Premiership finalists

Bláithín Mackin will link up with Sinead Goldrick at the Melbourne club.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 13 Jun 2022, 9:18 PM
13 minutes ago 402 Views 0 Comments
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

2020 ALL-STAR Bláithín Mackin is set to join AFLW side Melbourne, The42 understands.

Mackin, alongside her sister Aimee, has been a pillar of Armagh’s ladies in recent seasons. Two of the Mackin brothers – Connaire and Ciaran –are also part of Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh panel.

It is understood a number of clubs were interested in the versatile footballer.

Melbourne lost out to Adelaide in the 2021 Premiership final. Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick was a standout performer for the Dees last season while Lauren Magee was also on their senior list. Magee confirmed last week she stepped away to focus on her ambitions back home in Ireland.

Mackin is set to become one of a number of new Irish recruits. As previously reported by The42, Galway’s Aine McDonagh is set to join expansion club Hawthorn, Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally is on the verge of joining Fremantle while Cork’s Erika O’Shea and Meath’s Vikki Wall are due to make the move to North Melbourne. 

Ahead of the league’s seventh campaign, pre-season started on Monday with the season commencing on August 25-27. 

Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

