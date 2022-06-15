Armagh star Mackin to make the move to Melbourne

ARMAGH STAR Bláithín Mackin has joined AFLW side Melbourne, as exclusively revealed by The42 on Monday.

Melbourne lost out to Adelaide in the 2021 Premiership final but have made Mackin the first Armagh player to sign with the club. The 23-year-old will join Dublin star Sinead Goldrick on their panel as soon as the 2022 Championship season ends here.

AFLW list manager Todd Patterson said: “Blaithin is a very exciting prospect for us to bring over and develop, post the conclusion of her Armagh season.

“We are really open minded as to where she will settle on the field however, she does look to have some natural instincts suited to the forward half.

“Blaithin comes from a great GAA family with numerous siblings that have helped develop her into a very impressive young woman.”

Mackin, All-Star Award winner in 2020, is set to be fast-tracked into the club’s first-team squad.

Patterson added: “It’ll be great having Blaithin learn the game, not only from our group but also Sinead, who now has a couple of seasons under her belt.

“We’re confident this will set Blaithin up well for this season and beyond.”