'An incredible athlete and human': How Armagh and Melbourne struck gold

MELBOURNE KNEW THEY had struck gold.

It was the spring of 2022, around the time of the first of the year’s two AFLW Grand Finals, and the Irish player they were assessing was ticking all the boxes at such an early stage of their development.

Sinead Goldrick was already at the club, with fellow Dublin duo Lauren Magee and Niamh McEvoy and Cavan native Laura Corrigan Duryea previously on the their books.

Armagh star Blaithin Mackin was auditioning well, proving her worth as a potential new Irish recruit.

“It’s incredible, her journey,” Melbourne AFLW list manager Todd Patterson tells The 42.

“When we first met with Blaithin, her fundamentals at the time really grabbed me.

“I thought she was far further advanced than previous girls that we’d considered. We thought that was a really good base to work from.”

A few short months later, Mackin starred as Melbourne won the year’s second AFLW Grand Final, even kicking a goal as the Dees reigned supreme for the first time in their history.

It was the exclamation point on a whirlwind journey: Mackin was unveiled as a Melbourne player in June, saw out the championship with her beloved Armagh, made the move Down Under in early August, and lifted her first AFLW title in November.

“Just her professionalism when she got here,” Patterson picks up, “and even before she got here, she’s just got such a curious mind and it set her up in a great spot.

“Mick [Stinear, head coach] was quite often struck by just the depth of her knowledge of the game, and her appetite to learn. I thought he coached her really well. There was maybe an opportunity to play her a little bit earlier than we did, but just to build her up and give her the confidence, understanding and match experience at the lower level was really valuable. Just to watch her grow… she’s just a really incredible human.

“Such an infectious personality. We love people at this club that have a competitive edge and a curiosity to get better. She’s got both, with a really good balance off-field of just being really personable.”

AAP / PA Images Celebrating Grand Final glory. AAP / PA Images / PA Images

Previously at Melbourne, the Irish players lived together, but Mackin found herself in a house with two different players.

It soon became a home, and the home became a magnet for others.

She settled into her new surroundings nicely, helped by the established Goldrick and co. and then she hit the ground running.

Mackin kicked her first goal in her first top-level AFLW game, a practice match against Carlton at the iconic MCG, and quickly became a fan favourite.

“Debuting on the MCG after being here for like a week was just crazy. All my life, I’ve dreamt about playing there, and she did that after a week in the country,” Patterson grins.

Next thing Mackin was booting home in the Grand Final, a vital cog of the Melbourne machine that overcame Brisbane Lions. Flying the flag as her sister Aimee, brother Connaire — both also Armagh footballers, as well as Ciaran — mother Freda and boyfriend Eoghan watched on proudly.

“I thought I was a nervous watcher but I’m nothing I’m nothing on Blaithin’s mum!” Patterson says.

“For Blaithin to, I would almost say, step out of the shadow as a Mackin and show that she’s pretty incredible as well… when you’ve got such a good sporting family, you can sort of get lost in the noise a little bit.”

The Mackins are synonymous with Armagh football at this stage. The Camlough family are heavily involved with the Orchard county and the Shane O’Neill’s club.

Blaithin and Aimee. Aimee and Blaithin.

They’ve been inseparable all the way up for club and county, and will join forces at Melbourne next season with the older of the pair recently signing.

“Aimee probably wouldn’t go if she wasn’t going to the same club as Blaithin, they’re very close that way,” Armagh captain Kelly Mallon explains.

The duo have a telepathic connection on the pitch, both Armagh stalwarts and key players for Shane McCormack’s side. They always speak so highly of one another in media engagements, their on- and off-field bond incredibly special.

Leah Scholes / INPHO Aimee Mackin with Armagh fans. Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

They’ve shared brilliant moments together with silverware, and will be hoping for another day to remember in Croke Park this afternoon as the Orchard county face Laois in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final.

Like Patterson, Mallon points out that Aimee may have taken most of the plaudits through the years but Blaithin is a star in her own right.

“I suppose it’s never easy coming into a panel as Aimee Mackin’s younger sister! You always have that over you, don’t you?

“She carries it really well and she doesn’t try to be Aimee. She’s a very different player who brings different attributes to the panel. She’s an outstanding leader, she’s learned so much from the AFL as well. Her communication on and off the pitch is something that’s really helping us develop as a team. Just an incredible athlete and an even better girl.”

And no way was she missing any of Armagh’s 2023. While other Irish AFLW players stayed Down Under, Mackin was straight back to the cause.

“Maybe a day or two off the flight and she was straight back in,” Mallon concludes.

“Armagh is her number one, always has been and always will be. But she is really enjoying the challenge and the lifestyle of being in Australia.”

Gold on both sides of the world.

