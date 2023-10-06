Cork hurling replay ordered in echoes of Glen-Kilmacud 16th man drama

IN A DECISION that is bound to be greeted with some bemusement in the Glen, Maghera club in Derry, the Cork Competitions Control Committee have ordered that Blarney and Bride Rovers will have to replay their Senior A hurling championship semi-final after Bride Rovers had a 16th man on the pitch for a crucial play.

It is almost a mirror of the incident that marred the All-Ireland club football final earlier this year, when Ulster side Glen were pressing for an equaliser, and Kilmacud had a period where they had a 16th player on the field.

In that event, Kilmacud resisted attempts to make them play a replay.

Blarney were meeting Bride Rovers last Saturday and the game went to extra-time. It was in the third minute of injury time of extra time when Bride Rovers sent on Conor Barry for Davy Barry. Davy Barry did not leave the pitch. At this stage, Mark Coleman had put Blarney one up.

The next play was a puckout by Bride Rovers goalkeeper Cian Hogan that landed in the area with both Conor and Davy Barry present. Bride Rovers won a free during this time, which was converted by Adam Walsh. This sent the game to penalties.

While all this was going on, the Blarney management remonstrated.

The rule in question is the same that Glen were victim to in the All-Ireland club football final – Rule 6.44 which relates to a team exceeding the number of players permitted under Rule 2.1.

After a full enquiry, the Cork CCC communicated to both clubs that a replay is to take place, with further details to be confirmed.