'He has had a huge impact' - South African prop Bleuler impresses Munster

JUST TWO GAMES into his time with Munster, the province’s fans would be forgiven for hoping they might be able to keep Dian Bleuler for the long term.

The South African loosehead joined last month from the Sharks on a short-term deal as Munster faced an injury crisis in the position.

Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley, and Mark Donnelly all remain sidelined so the IRFU understood Munster’s request to bring in a loosehead from abroad despite union performance director David Humphreys having stated that the provinces wouldn’t be able to sign any more non-Irish-qualified props.

Munster’s need was clear and they appear to have found the ideal solution.

25-year-old Bleuler has impressed in his two starts against the Lions and Stade Français, retaining the number one shirt against Castres in tonight’s Champions Cup clash [KO 8pm Irish time, Premier Sports] as the experienced Dave Kilcoyne returns from injury on the bench.

36-year-old Kilcoyne’s last outing for Munster was almost a year ago so it’s good to see him back, but Bleuler has burst out of the blocks with Munster.

His signing went somewhat under the radar but Bleuler has decent pedigree. He was a starter for the South Africa U20s in 2019, playing alongside Munster team-mate Thaakir Abrahams, who starts on the left wing tonight.

Bleuler initially broke into professional rugby with the Stormers and in 2021, he made his debut against a British and Irish Lions side that included Munster captain Tadhg Beirne.

He switched to the Sharks in 2022 and made 12 URC appearances in his first season as he made a good start to life in Durban. Last season, he had just six appearances, including one against Munster at Thomond Park.

With the likes of Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, and Ntuthuko Mchunu vying for minutes at loosehead for the Sharks this season, Bleuler hadn’t featured at all by the time Munster came calling.

Bleuler starts again tonight. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

So far, the Irish province have been delighted with Bleuler, who will face a good challenge against England-capped tighthead Will Collier in Castres tonight.

“He has been a breath of fresh air, he’s so keen,” said Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast.

“He’s mad keen at training, keen around the place, and he’s keen on the pitch as well. There’s certain little bits that I’d a chat with him today that he can tidy up just in terms of our system and getting used to it but he’s very coachable. He’s a brilliant guy who has bought into it straight away.

“Having someone like Tucky [Thaakir Abrahams] here has been good for him as well and Jean Kleyn, the boys would know him from home. But he has had a huge impact and great timing for us.”

These are early days, of course, but it’s hard not to think that Bleuler would be a good permanent addition for Munster.

Humphreys’ ban on permanent NIQ prop signings makes that unlikely but it might be worth Munster scoping out.

“I don’t know, it’s so early at the moment,” said Prendergast when asked if it would be possible.

“I genuinely don’t know the answer, that would obviously have to go through the IRFU. But he’d be a nice one to keep, he has been a huge addition.”

As expected, Castres boss Jeremy Davidson has brought back some of the players who were left at home for last weekend’s Champions Cup defeat in Northampton, with tighthead Collier among them.

All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue, former Connacht number eight Abraham Papali’i, and France hooker Gaëtan Barlot are also part of that crew to face Munster, while Fijian second row Leone Nakarawa is a familiar figure.

Munster have made six of their own changes, with Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Beirne, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson and Mike Haley all coming into a refreshed side.

It’s a huge opportunity for 20-year-old number eight Gleeson, who will make his first start in the Champions Cup. This is also his first appearance of the season and having impressed for Garryowen in the AIL upon his return from injury recently, the powerful Tipperary man will look to kick on.

His performances for the Ireland U20s in recent years were outstanding and this will be Gleeson’s 11th Munster appearance as Gavin Coombes misses out on selection in the matchday 23 despite a 6/2 bench split.

Brian Gleeson scoring for Munster A last month. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Castres haven’t lost at home this season, beating La Rochelle, Racing, and Toulouse along the way, so Munster know they need to step up after last weekend’s bonus-point win against Stade Français in Limerick.

Victory in Castres tonight to follow wins over the All Blacks XV, Lions, and Stade would suggest that Munster are getting on a bit of a roll after the departure of Graham Rowntree.

“At the start, there were challenges there, you’re trying to stay as focused as you can for the players and whatnot,” said Prendergast, who is the favourite to be appointed as Rowntree’s successor.

“But the one thing I thought Ian [Costello, the interim head coach] has brought is just an openness and an honesty as well.

“We focused on the aspects we needed to get better at and I think you can definitely see steps forward with it. There’s still steps to go and improve but enjoying it.

“Chris Boyd is with us at the moment [as a performance consultant] and he’s a breath of fresh air. He’s stayed absolutely in the background but you can go over and bounce things off him and have great conversations for all the coaches.

“He has a great eye with the experience and the different environments he’s been in and I have great chats with him in terms of attack. So he’s been a nice little bit of fresh air over the last week or so and Ian has led us well.

“It’s been challenging but we’ve been moving forward.”

CASTRES: Julien Dumora; Geoffrey Palis, Jack Goodhue, Andrea Cocagi, Rémy Baget; Louis le Brun, Jeremy Fernandez; Quentin Walcker, Gaetan Barlot, Will Collier; Gauthier Maravat, Leone Nakarawa; Mathieu Babillot (captain), Tyler Ardron, Abraham Papali’i.

Replacements: Loris Zarantonello, Wayan de Benedittis, Nicolas Corato, Paul Jedrasiak, Feibyan Tukino, Santiago Arata, Theo Chabouni, Adrien Seguret.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dian Bleuler, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Referee: Christophe Ridley [England].