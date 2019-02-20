Bleyendaal and Mathewson among 5 Munster players to sign new contracts

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE announced that a number of players have signed contract extensions.

Tyler Bleyendaal, Ciaran Parker and Alby Mathewson have extended their stay at the province, as have Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players Sean O’Connor and Keynan Knox.

New Zealander Bleyendaal made his Munster debut in 2015, going on to appear 47 times and being named the province’s Player of the Year in 2017.

The new deal means the 28-year-old will remain with the Irish side until June 2021.

Meanwhile, former All Black Mathewson will stay with the province until the remainder of the season at least.

The 33-year-old scrum-half has appeared 13 times for Munster since his debut in September 2018.

Tighthead prop Parker’s progress has been rewarded, as he will move from a development contract to a senior contract for next season, with the 23-year-old already lining out 11 times for the province.

22-year-old forward O’Connor will join him in transitioning to a senior deal, after making nine Munster appearances.

In addition, 19-year-old Knox, who has signed a three-year deal, will continue with the Academy for another year before graduating to the senior set-up.

