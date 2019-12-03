This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blow for Juventus as key midfielder to undergo knee surgery

Sami Khedira is set for a spell on the sidelines after the club confirmed he will visit Augsburg for an operation.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 10:47 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4917331
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.

JUVENTUS MIDFIELDER Sami Khedira will undergo surgery on Wednesday in a bid to resolve a knee injury.

The Germany international missed the 2-2 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, with Juve now confirming he will visit a doctor in Augsburg for arthroscopic cleaning of his left knee.

He underwent the same procedure on his right knee in April.

The 32-year-old has been an important player for Maurizio Sarri this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions.

