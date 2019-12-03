Blow for Juventus as key midfielder to undergo knee surgery

JUVENTUS MIDFIELDER Sami Khedira will undergo surgery on Wednesday in a bid to resolve a knee injury.

The Germany international missed the 2-2 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, with Juve now confirming he will visit a doctor in Augsburg for arthroscopic cleaning of his left knee.

He underwent the same procedure on his right knee in April.

The 32-year-old has been an important player for Maurizio Sarri this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions.

