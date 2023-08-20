Blow for new boss Brendan Rodgers as Celtic suffer shock League Cup exit

CELTIC WERE dumped out of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday as the holders slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.

Marley Watkins scored the only goal just before the hour mark as Killie backed up their 1-0 win over Rangers on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season earlier this month.

Defeat was a bitter blow to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who won all seven domestic trophies available during his first spell in charge of the club between 2016 and 2019.

The Hoops also won the League Cup in both Ange Postecoglou’s two years in charge, but have looked far from their best since Rodgers replaced the Australian, who departed for Tottenham at the end of last season.

“We didn’t do enough when we had the ball. We didn’t show enough personality and didn’t show the quality to win the game,” said Rodgers.

“You have to give all the credit to Kilmarnock. They defended strong, got their blocks in and took one of the few chances they had in the game.

“I have to analyse ourselves, though, and the quality wasn’t good enough in the game.”

Celtic have overcome some defensive frailties to win their opening two league games of the season.

However, it was their attack that misfired at Rugby Park as Kilmarnock comfortably held out for a famous victory.

And Rodgers refused to blame early season rustiness or a number of injuries for Celtic’s poor display.

“Whenever you play for Celtic, you have to be up to speed,” added the former Liverpool and Leicester boss.

“We had enough time over pre-season and have had our games, so no, no excuses – we weren’t good enough today.”

Kilmarnock’s reward is a home tie against Hearts in the quarter-finals.

Rangers, who squeezed past second-tier Morton 2-1 on Saturday, will host Livingston in the last eight.

Ross County take on Aberdeen and Hibs host St Mirren in the other two quarter-finals.

