This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for Tottenham as €30 million man set to miss rest of the season

Jose Mourinho does not believe January signing Steven Bergwijn will play again this campaign.

By AFP Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,571 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5039898
Steven Bergwijn (file pic).
Image: PA
Steven Bergwijn (file pic).
Steven Bergwijn (file pic).
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM MANAGER Jose Mourinho does not believe Dutch international Steven Bergwijn will play again this season to compound his lack of forward options with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min also sidelined by injury.

Bergwijn suffered a sprained left ankle in a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday that stretched Spurs’ run without a win in all competitions to five games.

However, Mourinho is bullish Spurs can spring a surprise by overturning a 1-0 first leg deficit away to Leipzig on Tuesday to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“I don’t expect him to play again this season,” said Mourinho at this pre-match press conference in Germany.

“We’re used to it. I’d say we were psychologically more down with the other injuries because this one, when you’ve got four or five injuries, to have six or seven is the same. No problem, we are very confident.”

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League, seven points adrift of a place in the top four, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by struggling Norwich last week.

A run of poor results despite a depleted squad has raised questions over Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino in November and replace the Argentine with Mourinho.

Pochettino transformed Tottenham’s fortunes in five-and-a-half years in charge, but failed to turn that progress into trophies.

Mourinho has a stellar coaching CV having won 25 trophies at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United and he is confident that he will also end Tottenham’s wait for silverware.

“I believe that Tottenham is not going to be my only club without silverware,” added Mourinho.

“I won at every club and I believe I’m going to do it at Tottenham.

“I’m here for three or four months. I get the team in a difficult situation, now the team is in an even more difficult situation for the problems we are having, but I believe in me, in the players, in the club and believe that during my contract I will help the club and the players to do it.”

In the absence of Kane, Son and Bergwijn, the onus is on Dele Alli to deliver the goals to keep Spurs’ season alive.

“This isn’t a time to get our violins out. We have to show our character now as a team, everyone has to step up,” said Alli.

“It’s been a difficult season but we have to keep believing.”

Kane returned to training on Monday, but the England captain is still some weeks away from a comeback as he recovers from hamstring surgery.

“It’s a massive boost. Even when he’s coming to games to watch the games, he’s always speaking and trying to motivate everyone, he’s a real leader,” added Alli.

“I don’t want him to rush it because I know how much it can come back, but at the same time we need him as well.”

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie