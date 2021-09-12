Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 12 September 2021
Advertisement

Billy Horschel emulates Arnold Palmer as American winner of BMW PGA Championship

Ireland’s Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 17th.

By Press Association Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 5:44 PM
22 minutes ago 718 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5547552
PGA champion Billy Horschel.
Image: John Adams
PGA champion Billy Horschel.
PGA champion Billy Horschel.
Image: John Adams

BILLY HORSCHEL BECAME just the second American to win the BMW PGA Championship after a superb final round at Wentworth.

Horschel carded seven birdies, including a decisive one from two feet on the 18th, to finish 19 under par, a shot ahead of England’s Laurie Canter, Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

The 34-year-old joins the late Arnold Palmer in winning the European Tour’s flagship event, the seven-time major winner claiming the title at Royal St George’s in 1975.

Aphibarnrat had been the first to set the clubhouse target after covering his first 16 holes in nine under par, only to bogey the 17th after almost hitting his second shot out of bounds.


Donaldson birdied the 17th and 18th to complete a 66 and join Aphibarnrat in top spot before Horschel birdied the last to edge in front.

The world number 28 appeared to have driven into the ditch which runs through the 18th fairway, but his ball stopped on the grassy bank and, after pitching on to the fairway, he span his third shot to within two feet of the hole.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Canter was unable to find a birdie on the 17th or 18th to force a play-off, the 31-year-old thinning a chip from just short of the green on the 17th and narrowly missing from 15 feet on the last.

Bernd Wiesberger’s share of 20th place was enough to secure a Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits ahead of former Open champion Shane Lowry, who was left needing one of European captain Padraig Harrington’s three wild cards.

With Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Justin Rose – whose closing 65 saw him finish in a tie for sixth – also in need of a pick, Harrington faced a tough decision.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie