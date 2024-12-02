Bohemians launch annual Christmas Toy Drive for children in Direct Provision centres

BOHEMIANS HAVE LAUNCHED their annual Christmas Toy Drive for the benefit of children in Direct Provision.

The pledge is to donate a €30 toy to every child living in a Direct Provision centre this Christmas, and the Toy Drive has raised more than €400,000 since it launched in 2018.

The ambition, says Bohemians, is to give every child in these centres a “sense of belonging.”

This year’s target, in conjunction with Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), is to raise a total of €55,000.

Bohemian FC, Bang Bang cafe and MASI will handle distribution, while DHL Express Ireland will deliver gifts directly to Direct Provision centres.

Toys can be dropped into Bang Bang cafe in Phibsboro or donations can be made online at the following link.