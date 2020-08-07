Bohemians earn stunning win to hurt Dundalk's title hopes

Bohemians’ Danny Grant celebrates scoring a goal with Keith Ward and Andre Wright.

BOHEMIANS EARNED A 2-1 victory over Dundalk in the SSE Aitricity League Premier Division at Dalymount Park this evening.

The Lilywhites remain five points behind table toppers Shamrock Rovers following tonight’s setback.

A Danny Grant header gave the hosts the lead early on, before Keith Buckley doubled their advantage in the 15th minute.

Michael Duffy got one back for the visitors shortly before half-time, but they could not find an equaliser after the break.

