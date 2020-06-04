This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohemians admit to error over training session at public park

The club have been following government advice rather than the FAI’s by returning to training in small groups.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 916 Views No Comments
A view of Dalymount Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
A view of Dalymount Park.
A view of Dalymount Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BOHEMIANS HAVE ADMITTED they made an error in gathering two small groups of their players to train at a public park. 

A video surfaced online showing a number of Bohs’ players training at Fr. Collins’ Park in Donaghmeade, and in a statement, the club say they made an error in gathering two groups of three players at the same location for a training session. 

Although the FAI have advised that Bohs and the other three sides preparing for European competition – Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City – can return to training from 8 June, Bohs’ made the decision to return to training in small groups in line with Phase One of the government roadmap. 

“While we respect [FAI Medical Doctor Alan Byrne's] advice, expertise and professionalism absolutely, the club made the collective decision to operate under the guidance of the government Roadmap and Department of Health guidelines”, read the statement.

“Compliant with those guidelines, Bohemians players have, since Monday 18 May, on six separate days, met in groups of three in public parks around the city.

“These groups of players were assembled in a way that respects the 5km travel rule that remains in place, while strict measures, which can be seen below, were put in place to enable this to happen in a safe manner.

“These measures include players travelling to location on their own, players maintaining social-distancing, while procedures were put in place for the use and sanitisation of any equipment used. The video now in circulation shows two groups at Fr Collins Park in Donaghmede.

“While it was an error to have two groups at the same venue at the same time, a distance of 20 metres was maintained between the two groups at all times.

“All club stakeholders involved have agreed that there will only be one group of three plus one coach per park/location until the FAI’s agreed date for the club to return to collective training on Monday 8 June.” 

Bohs and the other three European sides are permitted an earlier return to collective training than the rest of the League, with the rest of the Premier Division along with all First Division clubs set to return on 29 June. 

Bohs, Derry, Shamrock Rovers, and Dundalk are set to compete in a four-team mini-tournament behind-closed-doors to prepare them for European competition. A date for the competition has yet to be announced, and while it was initially envisaged that it would be held at the Aviva Stadium, it may yet be held at Tallaght Stadium. 

As part of ensuring the game’s safe return, the FAI have conducted two rounds of tests for Covid-19 among players and staff at each of the four clubs. There have yet to be any positive tests. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

