Bohemians donate jersey profits to advocacy group calling for end to Direct Provision

BOHEMIANS ARE DONATING 100% of the profits from the sale of their away jersey over a seven-day period to the Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI), an advocacy group calling for an end to the system of Direct Provision in Ireland.

Bohs partnered with Amnesty International and O’Neills earlier this year to produce an away kit bearing the slogan, “Refugees Welcome”, and the profits of all sales of the jersey up to 18 June will be donated to MASI.

The club have registered sales in 23 countries since they announced the initiative last week.

The club have been working with MASI since 2017, and have provided free transport and admission to home games for residents of Direct Provision centres.

“Bohemian FC has taken the decision to donate 100% of profits from our ‘Refugees Welcome’ away jersey for the next seven days to the Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI)”, say the club.

“While our supporter-led initiative to bring Direct Provision residents to games will continue when the easing of Covid-19 restrictions allows it to, we feel the current pandemic has further exposed the inequality of the system.

“As a club, we want to do more to show solidarity and help efforts to effect change that impacts the lives of people who have become friends and fellow supporters of our club.”

The jersey can be bought here.