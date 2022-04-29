Bohemians get back to winning ways with comfortable defeat of UCD

Bohemian FC 3

UCD AFC 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS BOUNCED BACK from last week’s disappointing derby defeat with a solid 3-0 home win against a stubborn UCD side, who had plenty of chances of their own at Dalymount Park tonight.

Goals from Junior, Dawson Devoy from the spot and a powerful Promise Omochere strike proved enough for Keith Long’s men, who have now just recorded one defeat in their last six games.

Both sides have had all week to stew over hugely deflating defeats last Friday, and were intent on responding to the disappointment as they faced off in glorious conditions in Phibsboro.

The home team, playing their third Dublin Derby in a row, made most of the early running, trying to dominate the ball.

It was a relatively sloppy start from both sides, turning over possession far too easily, and the first real moment of quality came from the hosts 12 minutes in. Skipper Conor Levingston’s delicate left-footed chip over the bunched defence found its way to Junior and just as it looked like the frontman would volley home, up popped Lorcan Healy to smother the attempt on goal.

The surface didn’t help either side enforce a passing game as the home fans grew restless, but midway through the first half Bohs came close to taking the lead. Jordan Doherty’s long ball was arrowed onto the chest of Junior, who tee’d up Liam Burt first time but the flying Scotsman saw his left footed volley go narrowly wide.

UCD’s John Ryan and Liam Burt of Bohemians. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Students, much like the performance in the reverse fixture that ended in a 1-1 draw, showed they were not here to make up the numbers, defending deep and looking to counter quickly. They could have been forgiven for some pre-game anxiety, as their last trip to the famous old ground ended in a 10-1 defeat, but they responded well and could have taken the lead themselves midway through the first half.

One of the survivors from that eventful day, Liam Kerrigan, delivered a beautifully whipped cross that found the head of winger Dylan Duffy, who did everything right in heading down and on target, but was met with an excellent reflex save by James Talbot.

The visitor’s resolute rearguard was finally breached just before the break, as the Bohs pressure finally told. The lightning quick Burt cut inside from the left and smashed a low drive, only to be denied by Healy, but the strike was too hot to handle and the grateful Junior followed up to tap home for his third goal in three games.

Man of the match Burt, who was at the heart of everything good for Bohs, almost doubled their lead just after the restart with an outstanding run. Picking the ball up in his own half, the winger turned sharply past his marker and ran straight at the heart of the UCD side but after beating a string of defenders, frustratingly saw his strike go inches past the post.

Again, the visitors didn’t let their head drop and really should have equalized just after the hour mark only to be denied by a brave double save by Talbot. Having been slid through on goal, Duffy tried to bend his effort into the far post, but Talbot raced off his line to save at his feet and sprung back up to deny Donal Higgins, who looked certain to smash home the rebound.

The hosts went straight down the other end and managed to get that all-elusive second goal, albeit in somewhat controversial circumstances.

UCD’s Sam Todd tackles Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe of Bohemians. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The ball had pin-balled around the area, eventually finding its way to the feet of Junior and just as he set himself to hit was denied by what looked like a wonderful last ditch chalenge by Sam Todd. Although it seemed Todd took man and ball, referee Ray Matthews pointed to the spot. Dawson Devoy made no mistake, scoring his fourth penalty of the season.

Promise Omochere made certain of the three points minutes later, as Devoy turned provider with a slick through ball, and the 21-year old frontman did the rest from inside the area much to the relief of the sold out Jodi Stand who had seen their side concede late goals in recent weeks.

Bohemians are on the road next as they travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell to face high flying Derry City, looking to build on tonight’s performance and will hopefully have a couple of their walking wounded back in contention.

Meanwhile, Andy Meylor and his troops will welcome Dundalk to the Bowl looking to secure valuable points in the battle against the drop, hoping to keep those just ahead in the league standings within touching distance.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Tyreke Wilson, Ciaran Kelly, Jordan Doherty, Ali Coote (Jamie Mullins, 68’), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Dawson Devoy (James McManus, 87’), Liam Burt (Ryan Cassidy, 87’), Conor Levingston (Jordan Flores, 78’), Sam Packham (Max Murphy, 78’), Promise Omochere

UCD: Lorcan Healy, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam, Liam Kerrigan, Evan Caffrey, Colm Whelan, Dylan Duffy (Alex Nolan, 80’), Donal Higgins (Jack Keaney, 72’), Sean Brennan, Sam Todd, John Ryan

Referee: Ray Matthews

